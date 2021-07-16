Benjamin Wu

【Daily UI】― Redesign Landing Page for Cosmos HK

【Daily UI】― Redesign Landing Page for Cosmos HK
I'd like to share with you the concept redesign landing page for Cosmos HK (The First Cafe x Private Room in Hong Kong) at https://www.cosmoshongkong.com

"Design a Landing Page. What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements."
