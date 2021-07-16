SmileGoodHope

Weekly Warm-Up A Lemonade Stand

SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope
  • Save
Weekly Warm-Up A Lemonade Stand brand identity branding brand logo
Download color palette

Here Green color is eliminated and Yellow is reduced a little bit and makes White color more vibrant which gives a fantastic appeal of freshness and calmness. I will be obliged if you please comment on it.

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope

More by SmileGoodHope

View profile
    • Like