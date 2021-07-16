Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jimuel candole

Lexcarl - Consumer App

jimuel candole
jimuel candole
  • Save
Lexcarl - Consumer App consumer app ecommerce app design ecommerce app store app app design ui
Download color palette

I've created this app as my personal project. I started searching on small businesses in Lapu-Lapu and have been talking to the owners. I draw rough sketch to visualize the core Idea on how the user Interface may look like and how it could work. Then I focus on UI design and create prototype. Furthermore, if they plan on making their business more profitable, my offer will be a great opportunity for them.

View work process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123324049/LexCarl-Ecommerce-App-Design-%28Consumer-App%29

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
jimuel candole
jimuel candole

More by jimuel candole

View profile
    • Like