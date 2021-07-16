Lexcarl - Consumer App

I've created this app as my personal project. I started searching on small businesses in Lapu-Lapu and have been talking to the owners. I draw rough sketch to visualize the core Idea on how the user Interface may look like and how it could work. Then I focus on UI design and create prototype. Furthermore, if they plan on making their business more profitable, my offer will be a great opportunity for them.

View work process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123324049/LexCarl-Ecommerce-App-Design-%28Consumer-App%29