Thecitybarbershop (Website Redesign)

Thecitybarbershot.ca needs to be redesigned to improve its usability. A challenging part in UI design wherein I have to think of other ideas and layouts to organize things based on the desktop design.

View work process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123365881/thecitybarbershopca

