Charlotte Lapalus Website | Collections

Hi everyone 👋,

I am glad to present you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. This is a collections page of personal website for a photographer Charlotte Lapalus.

What do you think about it?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🖤

Want something like that? Write me on
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Shot
Rebound of
Charlotte Lapalus Website | Project Page
By Ivan Gorbunov
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Web and motion designer
