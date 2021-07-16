Lexcarl - Ecommerce Admin App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've created an Admin app with the same look and feel as my consumer app. This allows you to manage all the products, transactions, user accounts, etc. By creating an admin app you are going to build your applications much more efficiently knowing the pain point of each uses and by that, it helps your business grow.
View work process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123608527/Lexcarl-%28Admin-App%29