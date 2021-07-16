Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lexcarl - Ecommerce Admin App

Lexcarl - Ecommerce Admin App ecommerce design admin app ecommerce store app app design ecommerce app design ecommerce app ui
I've created an Admin app with the same look and feel as my consumer app. This allows you to manage all the products, transactions, user accounts, etc. By creating an admin app you are going to build your applications much more efficiently knowing the pain point of each uses and by that, it helps your business grow.

View work process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123608527/Lexcarl-%28Admin-App%29

