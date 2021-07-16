jimuel candole

Thecitybarbershop (Web App Redesign)

Thecitybarbershot.ca needs to be redesigned to improve its usability. A challenging part in UI design wherein I have to think of other ideas and layouts to organize things based on the desktop design.

View work process here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123365881/thecitybarbershopca

