Pool Party Invitation Template

Pool Party Invitation Template part flyer summer summer flyer photoshop templates word templates summer pool flyer pool flyer canva template
Pool Party Invitation, Pool Party Flyer, Summer Party Flyer, Canva Template, Editable Canva, MS Word & Adobe Photoshop | Instant Download

★ Pages: One pages.
★ Template Size: 4x4 In.
★ Resolution: 300 dpi.
★ Color mode: CMYK.
★ Bleed: 0.25 in.
★ Canva, Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

