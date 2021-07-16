Frank Luca

"Fruit in the 'Loops" Passion Fruit Ale

This was just a personal project of one of my more recent designs for Red Collar Brewing Co., an illustrated version of most recent summer brew ~ "Fruit in the 'Loops" Passion Fruit Ale. It's going to be a hot one today, so why not crack a cold one?

