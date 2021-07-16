fresh food delivery app logo design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I made this logo for a logo contest. the client says they need a simple clean logo, after hours of research I made this logo, I add green leaf which represent the freshness and organic food and I add arrow symbol to " S " which represent the delivery process from farm to the door. I hope you'll like my design, Thank you