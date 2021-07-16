DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!

DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!

Printable Corporate Flyer Template | Letter Size Business Flyer | Ms Word and Photoshop Template | Instant Download

Product Information -----►►

★ Pages: One pages

★ Size: 8.5x11 In

★ Resolution: 300 dpi

★ Color mode: CMYK

★ Bleed: 0.25 in

★ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.

★ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

Thank you!