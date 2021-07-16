Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omega-Pixel

Hippo mascot

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Hippo mascot combination mark animals logo photography design camera logo playful design fun design hippo logo mascot logo mascot design illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer branding logo graphic design art
Download color palette

hippo mascot proposal. Have a wonderful weekend
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio
Hire Me

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like