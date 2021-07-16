swapnil shinde

Phone Case Web Design

Hey Folks,

I Recently collaborated with Charlie, a 3D Engineer looking to turn his long held wish of turning aircraft grade aluminium into premium cases for smartphones. In this project I aimed to explore a always visible product style - a way to get the most crucial elements in front of the user always.

Our Site is now live at https://billettech.design/

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
