Running Rabbit

For Day 20 of my Character Challenge I drew this little rabbit. It is actually part of a kids tee design that I am making called "Little Braver of the Woods". Thought we should offer kids tees too if we were going to make adult ones :) Stay tuned!
Character Challenge: http://bradwwoodard.tumblr.com