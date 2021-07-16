Abraham E.

Tension test

Tension test squeeze timing shapes feedbackwelcome experiment abstract motion graphics after effects motion
A simple motion experiment made a long while back for fun.
Looking back at some of my previous animations, felt they didn't have enough contrast in the movements and timing, so tried paying a tad more attention to both the timing and spacing.

Original inspiration was from one of Jordan Scott's fantastic animations.

Any feedback on timing and spacing always welcome 👍🏾

