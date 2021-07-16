Tension test

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A simple motion experiment made a long while back for fun.
Looking back at some of my previous animations, felt they didn't have enough contrast in the movements and timing, so tried paying a tad more attention to both the timing and spacing.
Original inspiration was from one of Jordan Scott's fantastic animations.
Any feedback on timing and spacing always welcome 👍🏾