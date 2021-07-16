Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cloth Donation App (2/2)

My first UI/UX Design
Cloth Donation App (2/2)

World Citizen is a humanitarian organisation with a vision to help people who are suffering and provide them with some needed supplies .
I conducted a user research and designed this app to suit needs of the users. There is Donor interface, Donee interface and for charity interface too when logging into the app. Easy switch from donor to Donee with one toggle.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
