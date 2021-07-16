Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 023- Onboarding

Day 023- Onboarding design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 23 of the #dailyui challenge is to design anything related to onboarding. I created onboarding screen for a mobile app that allows bicycle riders connect together. I'm inspired by a lot of illustration artist on Dribbble and I'd like your comment on how I've put the elements in this design together.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
