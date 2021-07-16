Day 023- Onboarding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day 23 of the #dailyui challenge is to design anything related to onboarding. I created onboarding screen for a mobile app that allows bicycle riders connect together. I'm inspired by a lot of illustration artist on Dribbble and I'd like your comment on how I've put the elements in this design together.