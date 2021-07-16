Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zinegraph

Aromatherapy Badges

Zinegraph
Zinegraph
  • Save
Aromatherapy Badges badges logotype graphic desgin branding icons icon badge
Download color palette

Scent badges for Aromatherapy a new collection of scented productos that probably will launch in Walmart México some time around 2022. Each icon describes a particular scent: Meditation, Balance & Peace, Focus & Energy, Stress & Relief and Inspiration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Zinegraph
Zinegraph

More by Zinegraph

View profile
    • Like