FORHAD AHAMMED

Travel App

FORHAD AHAMMED
FORHAD AHAMMED
  • Save
Travel App design ui ux ui concept ux ui minimal travel photo app minimal trip traveling travel app traveling map travel app traveling tourism tours tourism ticket mobile ticket city
Download color palette

Hi guys!🔥

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️
forhadahamed20@gmail.com

FORHAD AHAMMED
FORHAD AHAMMED

More by FORHAD AHAMMED

View profile
    • Like