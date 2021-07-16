Lorenzo Dall'Osso

Beatmaking.

print posterdesign music poster vec vector illustration graphic design design
Another design I made for my portfolio and my online shop opening in a few weeks.
This one will be available in two different print formats.

I was inspired to do this while listening to a J Dilla beat called "Don't cry".

