Character Icecream: Spongebob

Character Icecream: Spongebob graffiti style product illustration halftone graphic illustration spongebob icecream 90s kid nostalgia cartoon spot illustration character illustration raster illustration
Nothing is better on a hot day than a popsicle of a beloved cultural icon, lovingly rendered in accura- hey hold on a sec, mine looks like it's crying?

Canadian, Toy Nerd, Designer and Character Artist.

