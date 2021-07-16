Music Mobile Application BTS playlist

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Ok, since yesterday i didn't satisfy with my design so i try to made some shoot today, unexpectedly it turns out that a design that prioritizes visuals doesn't take as long as yesterday when I made a design by creating a layout structure and information. So yeah, i kinda glad now. but still i'm not satisfied enough, i will gonna create some shoot tomorrow.
Saturday, July 17 2021