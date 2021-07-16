Lorenzo Dall'Osso

Ego seed.

Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Lorenzo Dall'Osso
  • Save
Ego seed. vector vec graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Random white outline on black for my project the Visual Groove.
This is a variant design I made from much detailed one.

More stuff available on my Instagram.

Thank you guys!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Lorenzo Dall'Osso

More by Lorenzo Dall'Osso

View profile
    • Like