Printable Trifold Funeral Program

Printable Trifold Funeral Program graphic design tri fold funeral program tri fold order of service
Printable Trifold Funeral Program Template, Trifold Funeral Program Template, Editable MSWord & Photoshop Template - INSTANT DOWNLOAD

Product Information -----►►

+ Pages: Trifold Brochure
+ Size: 11x8.5 In
+ Resolution: 300 dpi
+ Color mode: CMYK
+ Bleed: 0.25 in
+ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
+ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
