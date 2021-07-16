Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jacob Vega

I actually love my Dog.

I actually love my Dog. doodles vector colors art design illustration illustrator
My dog is 11 months old. Sometimes I get mad at her. Other times I draw her vibe. This is one such drawing.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
