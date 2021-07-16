Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daffa Maulana

Learning softskill App🧠

Learning softskill App🧠
Hi There! 👋

This is my Exploration at Learning App, hope you like it!

Please enjoy my posts and follow us, press “L” to show some love ❤️
I need your feedback to increase my skill 📬

• • •
I'm available for freelance projects
📮 ddmaulana99@gmail.com

Rebound of
Learning App - Find class for free
By Daffa Maulana
