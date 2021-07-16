Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Burch

Possessed Distortion Pedal (click for full poster)

Alex Burch
Alex Burch
Hire Me
  • Save
Possessed Distortion Pedal (click for full poster) effects pedal guitar icon ui ux design logo typography drawing branding vector illustration
Download color palette

I haven’t made a really detailed illustration in a while and really just felt like making something wicked! Some of you might not know, but I’ve been playing guitar for a long time. I’ve been wanting to illustrate a guitar pedal for a while, so I referenced the classic @bossfx_us orange distortion my Dad let me use years ago when I started playing 🎸

Thought it was funny how people think loud music is evil, so I wanted to play off that 😆 I was inspired by the @311 artwork for From Chaos. Also, a reference to #SpinalTap ! haha

Thanks to @kernclub.otf for the Uppercut font and @topiatones for palette inspo!

Alex Burch
Alex Burch
PNW 🌲 Illustration & Branding
Hire Me

More by Alex Burch

View profile
    • Like