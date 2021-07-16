Possessed Distortion Pedal (click for full poster)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I haven’t made a really detailed illustration in a while and really just felt like making something wicked! Some of you might not know, but I’ve been playing guitar for a long time. I’ve been wanting to illustrate a guitar pedal for a while, so I referenced the classic @bossfx_us orange distortion my Dad let me use years ago when I started playing 🎸
Thought it was funny how people think loud music is evil, so I wanted to play off that 😆 I was inspired by the @311 artwork for From Chaos. Also, a reference to #SpinalTap ! haha
Thanks to @kernclub.otf for the Uppercut font and @topiatones for palette inspo!