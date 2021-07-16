jas

Pizza Online Order

jas
jas
Hire Me
  • Save
Pizza Online Order mobile app mobile app design pizza order pizza online pizza ux ui
Pizza Online Order mobile app mobile app design pizza order pizza online pizza ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1Pizza (1).png
  2. Frame 1Pizza (1).png

designed an online pizza order experience, hope you guys gonna love it....

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
jas
jas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by jas

View profile
    • Like