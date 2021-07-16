Serhii Movchan

ExtraTime - Player Profile

Serhii Movchan
Serhii Movchan
Hire Me
  • Save
ExtraTime - Player Profile seria a saas dashboard statistic ronaldo cr7 goal rank player mobile ui socccer score live football design app
Download color palette

ExtraTime - Football live scores and results service. From soccer goals to cards, fixtures to final results. We cover all Countries, Leagues and Competitions in unbeatable detail.
I work worldwide, you can commission me at:
Mail - movchanuix@gmail.com
LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/in/serhii-movchan

Serhii Movchan
Serhii Movchan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Serhii Movchan

View profile
    • Like