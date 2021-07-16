Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
{TheAND} black user interface user interface design uiux branding user experience ui vector design illustration leaderboard gamification game cards
{The And} Relationship Card Game has been conceptualized and created by an Emmy award winning team that aims to amplify conversations between people, creating millions of meaningful moments between people. This relationship card game is based on interesting, fascinating questions and can be played between couples, family, friends, first dates, ex-couples and even strangers.

Find out more about {TheAND} App Case Study.

