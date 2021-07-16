MD. INZAMUL HUQ

HTML EMAIL TEMPLATE - 0.1

MD. INZAMUL HUQ
MD. INZAMUL HUQ
  • Save
HTML EMAIL TEMPLATE - 0.1 ui design design ux design email template design branding ui
Download color palette

Hello,
This is my HTML email template design. This is UI design, I have also this design HTML format. If you need it. feel free to contact me.

regards
Md. Inzamul Huq
======================
inzamul.huq2000@gmail.com
https://www.fiverr.com/share/jp6P0o

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
MD. INZAMUL HUQ
MD. INZAMUL HUQ

More by MD. INZAMUL HUQ

View profile
    • Like