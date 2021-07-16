Slot symbol design development

There are four stones with symbols inside the box.

⠀

Each of them is dedicated to one of the elements - water, fire, air and earth. The image on the stones is filled with magical power. Light emanates from them.

⠀

Bright stars are depicted around the box with mysterious elements.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#slotsymbols #symbolsdesign #symbolsart #symbols #slotsymbol #casinosymbols #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign