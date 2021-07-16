Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdullah Al Sayeed

Conjointly : Brand Mark

Abdullah Al Sayeed
Abdullah Al Sayeed
Hire Me
  • Save
Conjointly : Brand Mark together combind brand mark conjointly brand identity logo illustration design logos logo designer logo color gradiant graphic design logodesign branding
Conjointly : Brand Mark together combind brand mark conjointly brand identity logo illustration design logos logo designer logo color gradiant graphic design logodesign branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.jpg
  2. Image-2.jpg

Company name: Conjointly

What is the story behind the brand mark?
The "conjointly" mean combind.
The company goal is being together with each other.

Feel the concept: Two hand + Letter C From Brand Name

==============================
For business inquiries and collaborations:
sayeedalmehraz@gmail.com

Abdullah Al Sayeed
Abdullah Al Sayeed
Let's build your brand together

More by Abdullah Al Sayeed

View profile
    • Like