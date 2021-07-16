Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 56: Details Page

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar
  • Save
Day 56: Details Page app design mobile online coures detailspage landingpage website web illustration 100 days challenge uxdesign ui ui challenge design ux
Download color palette

Hi!
"100 Days UI Challenge"
For day 56th daily UI I have designed details pages for online courses
What do you think?
Don't forget to like

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar

More by Sonali Kshirsagar

View profile
    • Like