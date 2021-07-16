Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Asma creator

Baby Cat

Asma creator
Asma creator
Baby Cat ui vector branding script logo illustration handwritten fonts design
Download color palette

Baby Cat is a romantic and sweet calligraphy typeface with characters that dance along the baseline. It has a casual, yet elegant touch. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/baby-cat-5/ref/1162265/

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Asma creator
Asma creator

