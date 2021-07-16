Joel Herrera

Black Culture

Joel Herrera
Joel Herrera
Hire Me
  • Save
Black Culture fine art illustration
Download color palette

Some collaboration work I did with @kirkvisola a while back and never got to show. He's a dope designer! Still trying to find the right way to collab with him on portraits and expanding conversations. Working on more of these as time permits. Always looking for volunteers if anyone wants to send me a pic of themselves. I make no promises on when things get done though. Personal work takes time for me to wrap my head around.#illustration #portraits #digitalpainting #BlackLivesMatter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Joel Herrera
Joel Herrera
Specializing in Commerical Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Joel Herrera

View profile
    • Like