Black Culture

Some collaboration work I did with @kirkvisola a while back and never got to show. He's a dope designer! Still trying to find the right way to collab with him on portraits and expanding conversations. Working on more of these as time permits. Always looking for volunteers if anyone wants to send me a pic of themselves. I make no promises on when things get done though. Personal work takes time for me to wrap my head around.#illustration #portraits #digitalpainting #BlackLivesMatter