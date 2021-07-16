User Experience
User Experience for TechAhead
ICC Criiio branding design illustration uiux ui logo user interface design bright colors neon colorful user interface user experience sportui gameui gamification sports games game cricket
In order to deliver an app for Criiio Cup, TechAhead needed advanced, powerful and scalable servers, along with a deeply engaging design for ensuring optimal user experience. We brainstormed ideas with ICC, understood the core ideology behind this unique cricketing tournament, and the underlying social impact.

Find out more about ICC Criiio App Case Study.

