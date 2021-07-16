Product Design - Laser Energy Delivery System

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I developed this product with the client. I ended up on a patent with them for the industrial design of a series of hand-held laser-energy delivery devices. Here I created this product design, the rendering you see, and the design/development of the app and GUI graphical user interface. I helped map all the screens anf charted the entire screen flow and created the animations and all visual elements for elements like battery charge status, etc. I have 20 years experience in GUI and UX/UI design. Contact me to learn more.