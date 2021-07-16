Bay Fest Branding

Before Thrive City Block Party finalized its name, it was unofficially called Bay Fest. To honor all things that make San Francisco unique, I played around with collages of the various elements that make up the Bay area – the Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars, Victorian houses, the Muni Metro system, music, diverse communities, the list goes on.

Although the logo was later changed and unused, the illustrative iconography and collage treatment made it to the big screens at the live event.