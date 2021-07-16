Bay Fest Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Before Thrive City Block Party finalized its name, it was unofficially called Bay Fest. To honor all things that make San Francisco unique, I played around with collages of the various elements that make up the Bay area – the Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars, Victorian houses, the Muni Metro system, music, diverse communities, the list goes on.
Although the logo was later changed and unused, the illustrative iconography and collage treatment made it to the big screens at the live event.