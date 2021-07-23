Ronin • Dynamic Survey

Hey, Dribbblers! 👋

Let's take a closer look at another shot to Project Ronin — the development of a Mobile App that helps oncologists track patients' symptoms and side effects in real-time.

How could we also help doctors make faster and better-informed decisions? By introducing a dynamic survey that the patient could fill, informing of any changes to their state. Doctors could then access them in real-time, allowing earlier intervention to manage side effects and decide the most suitable treatments. GraphQL turned out to be the most appropriate solution to handle all the necessary integrations to the survey's success on the server-side.

Pixelmatters strategically organized the questions, so patients quickly answer them. We prepared the survey to work offline — if the patient needed to leave the survey halfway, the app would save its data. Both doctors and patients got the survey's results, helping one another keep track of future steps.

