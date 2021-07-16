PlumeStrong typographical brand pattern

#PlumeStrong began as an exercise and health initiative to encourage friendly competition and camaraderie amongst Plume employees, and has blossomed into a corporate social responsibility program dedicated to creating more equitable opportunities for underserved communities.

The program began two-fold, to promote exercise and health among employees during the pandemic, while also giving back by donating reliable WiFi to low-income individuals in need. For every mile biked/ran by each employee, Plume donated fast and secure WiFi to a family, individual in need.

This typographical brand-pattern alludes to the meandering roads biked and ran by #PlumeStrong challenge participants, while also serving as a nod to waves of WiFi. The pattern is friendly and bouncy even with kinetic energy. The typeface uses the Plume's primary typeface, Wigrum in all-caps to provide the waves a solid and streamlined appearance. The pattern is to be used in secondary treatments, posters, print and marketing materials.

The program is global but strives to make a direct impact on the lives of low-income apartment complexes, or technology-program scholarships for underrepresented individuals.

Just as physical health is important in thriving in life, having access to fast and safe WiFi has become just as important to living successfully in our modern world.