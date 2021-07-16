Brand Development - Pocket Folder

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I developed this brand in the early 2000s. I did the logo design, branding, and this pocket folder design/layout. I'm an expert at creating brand guidelines and applying branding standards across many platforms and mediums from pocket folders and logo animations, to award-wining custom built trade show displays.