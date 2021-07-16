Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aishwarya Vijay

Sign Up

Aishwarya Vijay
Aishwarya Vijay
  • Save
Sign Up mobile mesh gradient create mobileui web design signing sign up uiux ux dailyui minimal app ui design
Download color palette

I practice UI everyday and today I've made this Sign Up modal window. Practicing everyday has helped me improve my design techniques. 🤩
Let me know what you feel. Your feedback is valuable!❤

Aishwarya Vijay
Aishwarya Vijay

More by Aishwarya Vijay

View profile
    • Like