Flaviano Presentation

Flaviano Presentation
Download color palette

Introducing Flaviano - A Business Presentation Template

This Presentation Template can be used for a variety of businesses, such as:
Startup Company, Creative Agency, Creative Studio, Corporate, Institution,
Company and also can be used for Portfolio.
This Presentation Template
contains Modern, Elegant, Clean, & Simple content slides.

USAGE FOR
Company, Corporate, Agency, Creative Studio, StartUp, Marketing, Promotion,
Branding, Pitch Deck Presentation and more purposes.

FEATURES
- Total Slides: 36 Slides
- All graphics resizable and editable
- Based on Master Slides
- 16:9 Screen Ratio
- PDF Preview
- Picture Placeholder
- Just Drag & Drop!
- Easily Editable!
- Documentation File
– 1280x720 pixel

FILES INCLUDED
- .PPT
- .PPTX
- .KEY
- Documentation File

The photos used in the preview are not included.

Hope you Like it. Dont Forget to rate this item. Thanks.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
