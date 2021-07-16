Okay, can we normalize acknowledging, experiencing and expressing negative thoughts and emotions? I believe recognizing and feeling every single emotion, even if it’s perceived as ‘negative’, it’s super healthy and also allows you to discover and understand yourself better. Feeling anger, delusion, anxiety, frustration, fear or sadness is completely VALID. Obviously, unpacking those emotions in a healthy way is kinda tricky (generally speaking, just make sure to avoid violence), but getting to do so it’s what makes us human. These past days I’ve been experiencing many… many “negative” emotions. I’ve literally been so stressed about my well-being and my future. It has been such an interesting, emotional journey of reflecting on whatever is causing all those feelings, a ride in which I’ve spent some nights just thinking about my fears and crying myself out just as a way of nurturing my inner self and as a natural process of healing. Life is like that sometimes, you know. It’s full of ups and downs. And right now, I may not know how everything will be sorted out at the end, but the best I can do is to keep exploring my emotions by letting them in and listening closely what they gotta say.

—

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook