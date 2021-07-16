Product Design & Development

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A water resistant laser facial scrubber for the consumer segment of the cold laser therapy market. I did the initial brand development, product concept drawings and these digital product renderings of this particular version— and also successfully executed the plastic assembly design and engineering for a final version where the acne fighting fluid (soap) stored in the handle is dispensed through the product simultaneously with the laser light energy. It was a challenging project. Contact me to learn more.