Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lars Owens

Product Design & Development

Lars Owens
Lars Owens
  • Save
Product Design & Development logo illustration branding design
Download color palette

A water resistant laser facial scrubber for the consumer segment of the cold laser therapy market. I did the initial brand development, product concept drawings and these digital product renderings of this particular version— and also successfully executed the plastic assembly design and engineering for a final version where the acne fighting fluid (soap) stored in the handle is dispensed through the product simultaneously with the laser light energy. It was a challenging project. Contact me to learn more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Lars Owens
Lars Owens

More by Lars Owens

View profile
    • Like