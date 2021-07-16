Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Loading Screen for the oriental themed slot machine

"Trees of Fortune" slot game combines centuries-old cultural traditions, feng shui teachings and the beauty of China.

The symbols of wealth and prosperity in this slot have a special meaning.

They will inspire players and make them believe in victory.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

#screen #splashscreen #splash #logo #logotype #logodesign #Oriental #Orientalthemed #Orientalslot #Orientalsymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

