Loading Screen for the oriental themed slot machine

"Trees of Fortune" slot game combines centuries-old cultural traditions, feng shui teachings and the beauty of China.

⠀

The symbols of wealth and prosperity in this slot have a special meaning.

⠀

They will inspire players and make them believe in victory.

⠀

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/trees-of-fortune/

⁠

#screen #splashscreen #splash #logo #logotype #logodesign #Oriental #Orientalthemed #Orientalslot #Orientalsymbols #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines