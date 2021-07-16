Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonathan Williams

Belglobe Advanced Delivery: User Interface

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Hire Me
  • Save
Belglobe Advanced Delivery: User Interface website design uiux ui logistics belcool belsafe belnow belglobe illustration
Download color palette

Swiss agency ErdmannPeisker asked me to create a set of four visuals for niche logistics company Belglobe Advanced Delivery. The forwarder and logistics market is dominated by big global players, but often they're too generic and inflexible for smaller clients. This is an opportunity for small niche providers, which is why it's particularly important for Belglobe – a small and globally active company – to communicate its advantages with urgency and clarity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Williams

View profile
    • Like