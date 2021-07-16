Doug Rodas

Happiness

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Hire Me
  • Save
Happiness love couple present gift pizza art handmade character design artwork character illustration cats children illustration cat
Happiness love couple present gift pizza art handmade character design artwork character illustration cats children illustration cat
Download color palette
  1. 916.png
  2. 917.png

2 years. 24 months. 732 days. 17568 hours. Infinite love for pizza. 🍕

Little present I did for the second anniversary with my boyfriend.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
Hire Me

More by Doug Rodas

View profile
    • Like