Ronin • Data Encryption

Ronin • Data Encryption product healthcare development ios android quality assurance back end back end development performance mobile app mobile development product strategy mobile product definition
Here's another shot of Project Ronin — a Mobile App that helps oncologists track patients' symptoms and side effects in real-time.

From the moment we started working with Ronin, Pixelmatters had to ensure privacy no matter what. But how?

By following the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulation, a federal law in the US that protects patient's sensitive data from being disclosed without their consent and knowledge.

So, besides implementing encryption mechanisms and secure connections with the server, Pixelmatters also used HIPAA-compliant tools to track analytics and trace bugs.

Read the full story → Case Study


